LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 240 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after buying an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,190,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after buying an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MELI opened at $2,070.41 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,916.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,968.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.