Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing makes up about 1.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 193.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 60,292 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 104,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,070,914.40. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,255 over the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.0 %

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.09.

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.