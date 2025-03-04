Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Latham Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 785,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages have commented on SWIM. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

