L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,440,000 after buying an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

