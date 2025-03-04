Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 293175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,305,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,069,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,398 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,136 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 859,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

