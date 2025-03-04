Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 14958328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 250.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 923,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 660,261 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 579,859 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 983,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 137.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.