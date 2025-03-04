Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes $59,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

