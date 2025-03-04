Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

