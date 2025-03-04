Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,085,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

