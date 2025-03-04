Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

