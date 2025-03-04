Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 201.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

