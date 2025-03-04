Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $46,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after purchasing an additional 460,985 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

