Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $213,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $402.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

