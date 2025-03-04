Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 400 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,381.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 103,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

