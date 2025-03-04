Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 272 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

BRO stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

