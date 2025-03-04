Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Purchases A$48,600.00 in Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 100,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$48,600.00 ($30,186.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

