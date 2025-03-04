Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $431.21 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

