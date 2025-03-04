Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 143.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKST. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $407.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.