Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $514.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

