Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,799 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

