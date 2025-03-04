Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,423 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in RTX by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.52. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

