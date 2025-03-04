Keybank National Association OH Has $91.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $91,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.19 and a 200-day moving average of $391.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.