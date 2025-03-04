Keybank National Association OH Has $46.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,882,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.