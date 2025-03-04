Keybank National Association OH Has $46.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,882,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
