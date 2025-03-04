Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,816 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $161,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.