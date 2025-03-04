Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,946.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,896.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,631.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

