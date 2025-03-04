Keybank National Association OH Buys 517,666 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,666 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $99,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kenvue by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

