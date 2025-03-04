Keybank National Association OH Acquires 94,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $689,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.
RSP stock opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
