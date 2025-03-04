Keybank National Association OH Acquires 6,853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

