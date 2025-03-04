Keller Group (LON:KLR) Releases Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%.

Shares of KLR stock traded up GBX 132 ($1.68) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,420 ($18.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.10. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 915 ($11.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,704 ($21.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

