Kellanova (NYSE:K) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 492982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,461,916. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after buying an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after buying an additional 111,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.