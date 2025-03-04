Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Price

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,006,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $5,560,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

