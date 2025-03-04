Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 20,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KYN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
