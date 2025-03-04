Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 20,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 261,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

