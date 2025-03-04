Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.9 %
Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 110,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,802. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
