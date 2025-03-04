Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.9 %

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 110,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,802. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

