Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.