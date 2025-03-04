Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.86.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
