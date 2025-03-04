Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

