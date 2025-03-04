Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock worth $107,497,043 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

