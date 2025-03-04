Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,012 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.