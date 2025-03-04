Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,925 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $525.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.58 and a 200 day moving average of $526.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $726.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

