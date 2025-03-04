JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

