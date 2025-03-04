JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 147.04% from the stock’s current price.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of VERA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 478,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $753,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,521.94. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 326,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 113,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

