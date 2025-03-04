Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after buying an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

