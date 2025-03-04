Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 127,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.