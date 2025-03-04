Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

