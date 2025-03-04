Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 279,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 277,491 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,377,000 after purchasing an additional 253,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,715,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

