Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 511.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

