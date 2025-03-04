Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

