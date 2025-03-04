Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,240 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

