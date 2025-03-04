Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,245,811 shares of the company's stock worth $21,755,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,106,884 shares of the company's stock worth $9,064,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company's stock worth $2,968,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company's stock worth $2,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company's stock worth $2,721,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

