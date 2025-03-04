Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Onefund LLC

Onefund LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Onefund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Onefund LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

