Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 479,669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,609,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,160,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

